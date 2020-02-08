WATCH: Kartik Aaryan lifts Sara Ali Khan in his arms for Love Aaj Kal promotions; Fans call them ‘best couple’

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been busy promoting Love Aaj Kal. Last evening, Sara seemed to be too tired from work and Kartik came to her rescue by lifting and carrying her for promotions. The video has gone viral on social media. Check it out.

With just a week remaining for Love Aaj Kal’s release, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are doing everything to promote their film. Over the past few days, Sara and Kartik have travelled to various cities to create buzz for their upcoming film with Imtiaz Ali. While the trailer of the film surely caught the attention of fans of Sara and Kartik due to their adorable chemistry, the off screen banter between the two stars is painting social media red.

A recent video shared by Kartik’s hair stylist on Instagram features the Love Aaj Kal actor and Sara in a cute avatar. In the video, we can see Kartik carrying Sara around in his arms like a baby for Love Aaj Kal promotions. We can see Sara happily counting on Kartik to take her for promotions by lifting her till they reach the venue. Kartik even is seen joking about the fact that Sara is not well and hence, he is carrying her for promotions.

The off screen fun banter between the two has taken the internet by storm. The adorable video of Kartik lifting Sara has gone viral on social media and within minutes, fans started commenting on it. Many called the two ‘best couple.’ Some even compared their ‘PDA’ to and ’s social media banter.

Meanwhile, promotions of the film are in full swing and a day back, another song Mehrama was launched by Sara and Kartik at a college. Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Love Aaj Kal’s trailer left fans excited to see the fresh pairing of Sara and Kartik on the big screen. The film is slated to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

