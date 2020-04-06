WATCH: Kartik Aaryan shows off his cool moves while grooving on the song Dheeme Dheeme with a fan

In a video shared by a fan, Kartik Aaryan aces the hook step of Dheeme Dheeme from the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh with a fan.

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying his quarantine period with his family at home. For the uninitiated, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21 days lockdown in India. Citizens have been urged to stay indoors and obtain social distancing. Kartik has also been requesting fans to stay indoors through photos and videos on his social media account. Infact, he even released a monologue and a rap video requesting everyone to stay at home due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Kartik's fans who have been missing the Luka Chuppi actor have been posting some amazing photos and videos of the actor on their social media account. Recently, we came across a TikTok video of the actor with one of his fans. In the video shared, Kartik who looks charming in a white t-shirt with black pants and a white jacket is grooving on the song Dheeme Dheeme from Pati Patni Aur Woh donning cool sunglasses with a fan. The actor is seen doing the hook step of the song with his fan who also performs with the actor like a pro.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and . The film is slated to release on July 31, 2020. Apart from this, Kartik also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. It will be released in December 2020. Besides this, Kartik recently signed an action flick with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.

Checking out Kartik Aaryan's video here:

