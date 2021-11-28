WATCH: Kartik Aaryan spotted at Jama Masjid for Shehzada's shoot; smiles brightly at fans

2021 has been a busy year for Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan. His film announcements and release dates are stacked one on top of the other. After his phenomenal performance in Dhamaka which was released on Netflix a few weeks ago, recently the announcement of his new film, Shehzada came through. Fans reacted overwhelmingly positively to Dhaka, and are super excited for his future project, Shehzada as well. The latest update on Shehzada is that the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor was spotted at Jama Masjid shooting for the film in an exclusive video.

In the video, Kartik could be seen in the rusty lanes of old Delhi, immersed in a discussion with his team. Kartik was clad in an olive green shirt with a black jacket appropriate for the current Delhi weather. He was in a jolly mood, all smiles and enthusiastic. A lot of fans were there to see him as well. Someone from the crowd called him ‘Kartik Bhai’ endearingly, to which the actor had the cutest response. He broke into a full blown smile and then started laughing.

Check the video here:

Meanwhile, Kartik was last seen in Dhamaka where he portrayed the role of the corrupt journalist Arjun Pathak. His upcoming movie, Shehzada is a remake of a Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actor has been making headlines recently for Shehzada. Recently, he was also spotted in white Kurta and kohl-rimmed eyes in Delhi while shooting for the movie. The movie will also star Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Manisha Koirala, and is set to release in November 2022.

