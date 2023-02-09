WATCH Kartik Aaryan step into Salman Khan’s shoes and give a new twist to Shehzada’s Character Dheela 2.0

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors from the current generation. Fans are eagerly waiting for his film Shehzada which has already created a lot of hype. The actor along with his co-star Kriti Sanon is on a promotional spree and we bet fans cannot wait to see it. The songs from the film is being loved by everyone but the latest track had netizens eagerly waiting for it. Remember Character Dheela from Salman Khan’s Ready? Well, Kartik Aaryan has stepped into the shoes of Bhaijaan and is coming with the 2.0 version of this song. Scroll down to check it out. Kartik Aaryan’s Character Dheela out

After getting the excitement levels high from the teaser of Character Dheela 2.0, Shehzada’s song is finally out. The song features Kartik Aaryan in his coolest avatar. He can be seen grooving and dancing with other girls and his swag is on point. This song sung by Neeraj Shreedhar will take you back in time and remind you of Salman Khan who entertained everyone with his dance moves. Well, even Salman took to his Instagram handle to send best wishes to Kartik for this song. Check out Character Dheela 2.0:

About Shehzada Kartik Aaryan is playing the central character Buntu, which is originally played by Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, in Shehzada. Kriti Sanon is appearing as Buntu's boss-turned-lady love Samara in the movie. The movie, which is helmed by Rohit Dhawan, features a stellar star cast including Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar, and others in the supporting roles.

