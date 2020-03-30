WATCH: Kartik Aaryan takes up the 'New Hand Emoji' challenge with his sister amidst the Coronavirus lockdown

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Kartik Aaryan has a gala time with his sister Kritika Tiwari while being quarantined at home. Takes up the 'New Hand Emoji' challenge.

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Sara Alia Khan is currently enjoying his quarantine period with his family at home. For the uninitiated, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21 days lockdown in India. Citizens have been urged to stay indoors and obtain social distancing. Kartik has also been requesting fans to stay indoors. He has even released a monologue and a rap video requesting everyone to stay at home due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Kartik's fans who have been missing the Luka Chuppi actor for quite a while has been posting some amazing photos and videos of the actor on their social media account. Recently we came across a TikTok video of the actor doing the 'New Hand Emoji' challenge with his sister Kritika Tiwari while being quarantined at home. In the video shared by a fan, Kartik at first was not ready to start the challenge and by the end, the actor looked totally confused and goofed up the challenge flashing his cute smile.

Did you take up the New Hand Emoji challenge yet? Meanwhile, in order to help the daily wage earners who have been affected due to the lockdown, Kartik has pledged to contribute Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and . The film is slated to release on July 31, 2020. Apart from this, Kartik also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. It will be released in December 2020. Besides this, Kartik recently signed an action flick with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.

