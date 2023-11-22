WATCH: Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings on 33rd birthday; obliges fans with pics

Kartik Aaryan, known for his roles in movies like Luka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is marking his 33rd birthday today on November 22. The Freddy actor who is currently receiving wishes from several Bollywood celebrities, today on the occasion of his birthday, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak on his birthday

Today, on 22 November, Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 33rd birthday. On the occasion, the actor decided to visit Siddhivinayak and seek blessings from the deity. The birthday boy sported a traditional look with a simple dark blue kurta paired with white churidar pants and black colored sandals.

The actor was seen waving at fans and Paparazzi with a smile. He was also seen greeting fans with folded hands and enthusiastically clicking selfies with them.

Into the work front of Kartik Aaryan

Having made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Kartik Aaryan has since showcased his acting prowess in numerous successful films like Luka Chuppi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Akaash Vani, Guest Iin London, and several others.

In a recent project titled Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan collaborated with actress Kiara Advani. He portrayed the role of Sattu, a simple and naive character, while Kiara took on the role of Katha in the film.

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his upcoming film projects, with Chandu Champion and Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline. Anurag Basu is directing Aashiqui 3, produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt for Vishesh Films. The female lead for this romantic drama has not been confirmed yet. A source told Pinkvilla earlier, “The actress is yet to be finalized. Once that is done, director Anurag Basu will officially announce the name, which they have cast opposite Kartik Aaryan.”

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, narrates the story of Murlikant Petkar, the inaugural Indian Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. After completing the London shoot in August, the team proceeded to Kashmir for the subsequent schedule in September. The film is slated for a 2024 release.

