Watch: Kartik Aaryan's female fan gets emotional at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 event; Actor hugs her

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is currently leaving no stones unturned to promote his much-anticipated film. The actor is considered one of the most popular actors in today's age who has massive popularity. Speaking of which, Kartik was recently in Delhi to promote his film, during which, a female fan broke down into tears after meeting him and soon after, the actor was seen consoling her.

A video is currently doing rounds on social media, we can see a huge crowd assembled to see the Love Aaj Kal actor. Kartik's female fan is seen getting all emotional and then the actor hugged her too and was heard saying, "Don't cry." The actor's warm gesture won millions of hearts again and the crowd was also heard cheering for them.

Check out the video HERE:

Recently, the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released and it has received a positive response from the audience. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Amar Upadhyay, Milind Gunaji and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

