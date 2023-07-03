WATCH: Kartik Aaryan's hilarious banter with female professor is winning hearts on the Internet

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha was released on June 29 and since then, it has been enjoying a positive response from the audience. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in important roles. The film has marked Kartik and Kiara's second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Amid enjoying rave reviews, the most loved on-screen pair was seen visiting a theatre in the city on Sunday evening. The duo surprised the audience while they were watching Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kartik Aaryan's cute banter with a veteran female fan grabs everyone's attention

During their visit to a theatre, the audience was seen going gaga over Kartik and Kiara. People were seen rushing towards them to click selfies. One of the moments shared between Kartik and a woman, who is a professor at a Mumbai college, grabbed everyone's attention. The video is winning the hearts of netizens. In the viral video, the woman is seen requesting Kartik for a selfie so that she can 'show it off' to her students. She was heard saying, "The movie was fabulous. Humari agar ek photo hojaaye toh hum apne college me apne students ko show off karenge." Soon, she handed over the phone to Kartik saying that she doesn't know how to click selfies. When Kartik asked her, "Selfie leni nahi aati?" She replied, "Nahi yaar!" Kartik was surprised and he couldn't stop smiling. Have a look:

After the video was shared on social media, netizens were seen praising Kartik for his sweet gesture. A user wrote, "He's so humble. I just love the way he is." Another user wrote, "Sooooooooopér awesome." Interestingly, the female professor's students were also seen reacting to her cute antics. One of her students commented, "Our Seema ma'am being an innocent teacher.." Another student wrote, "Yeh to humari faculty hain DSEU naam to suna hoga."

Work front

Meanwhile, Kartik will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's Captain India. He also has Kabir Khan's untitled next in the pipeline. Currently, he is prepping for his role in Kabir's film.

