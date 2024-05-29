WATCH: Kartik Aaryan’s intense workout regimen for Chandu Champion is truly motivating; fans are all hearts

Actor Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his next film, titled Chandu Champion. The recently released trailer and song from the movie have heightened anticipation among fans. Now, a video of the actor is going viral on social media, showing him undergoing rigorous training for his role.

Kartik Aaryan's intense training for Chandu Champion

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan's trainer shared a video of him undergoing intense training and preparation for his movie Chandu Champion. He wrote, "We all love watching a good film, but I had the unique opportunity to see the hard work that goes into playing a role of this caliber. Bhai put in his best to transform for the part, not only physically but also mentally and emotionally. His consistency and fiery determination have turned him from Chandu into a true Champion, both in reel life and real life."

Fans were quick to react to the video and chimed in the comments section. One wrote, "inspiration". One fan commented, "A true CHAMPION". One user wrote, "Pure HARD WORK."

'Have a look at the video here:

About Chandu Champion

On May 24, the makers of Chandu Champion released the first track from the film, titled Satyanaas. The quirky title and fun vibe of the song are sure to hook music lovers instantly. In the video, Kartik Aaryan is seen enjoying himself while dancing with young cadet friends on a train rooftop. The song, featuring the melodious and versatile voices of Arijit Singh, Nakash Aziz, and Dev Negi, is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam. Additionally, the infectious dance moves are choreographed by the prolific duo Bosco-Caesar.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is an upcoming sports drama inspired by the life of India's first Paralympics swimmer, Murlikant Petkar. Petkar brought immense glory and pride to the nation in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and the 1972 Paralympics in Germany. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the film is jointly backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

The film is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2024.

