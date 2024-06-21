WATCH: Kartik Aaryan’s pet becomes ‘Katori champiyon’ following his intense workout regime; fans say, ‘2 cuties in 1 frame’

Kartik Aaryan is basking in the glory of his recently released movie Chandu Champion. The Kabir Khan directorial has minted a decent amount at the box office. Fans are not only loving the actor’s portrayal of Murlikanth Petkar but are also in awe of his transformation.

Well, we bet after hearing stories of his dedication and seeing his extensive workout, most of you must be wanting a body like him. Today, the actor shared tips on how to achieve a body like his and his first student was none other than his furry friend Katori.

Katori trains under Kartik Aaryan

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan shared a funny video of him training his pet dog Katori. The video begins with him telling Katori that she needs to work out 45 minutes every day for a lean muscular body. From doing leg flutters to running around the sofa to finally a plank, Katori does everything to burn 0.5 calories. The video ends with the text ‘Champion ban gayi.’

Sharing this video, the Chandu Champion star captioned it as, "Katori Champiyon."

Check out the video:

More about Chandu Champion

The film directed by Kabir Khan stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. He portrays the role of Murlikant Petkar in his biopic. The film also stars Vijay Raaz as his trainer. The story revolves around Murli who is determined to win Gold in the Olympics for India for which he joins the Indian Army.

The film is about his journey and struggles after he got paralyzed and still went on to win in the Olympics. Many celebs took to their Instagram handles to praise this film and the actor. Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and more lauded Kartik and his hard work.

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

After the release of Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It is the third installment of the superhit franchise and we will see Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri join forces with the star. He is also in talks to star in Aashiqui 3.

