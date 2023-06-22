WATCH: Kartik Aaryan's sweet gesture for Satyaprem Ki Katha co-star Kiara Advani is winning hearts on Internet

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to be seen again in Satyaprem Ki Katha after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The audience is quite excited to watch the hit on-screen pair on the big screen again. The duo is currently busy promoting the film in full swing. On Wednesday, Kiara and Kartik were seen launching their new song Sun Sajni in the city. During the event, they even performed live for the media. Interestingly, post their dance performance, Kartik's sweet gesture for Kiara stormed the Internet.

Netizens gush over Kartik Aaryan's sweet gesture for Kiara Advani

Kartik and Kiara have flaunted their Garba moves in the new song and they have aced it and how! To perform at the event, Kiara, who was seen sporting heels, took them off. After their electrifying performance, the actress was seen going to pick her heels up to wear them and that's when Kartik decided to help her. He sweetly came in and helped Kiara pick her heels. Not only that, he even held her hand while she was trying to put on her heels. The video was shared on social media and in no time, it grabbed everyone's attention for all the right reasons. Have a look:

After it was shared online, netizens were seen reacting to his gesture. They were all heart for Kartik. A user wrote, "Gentleman @TheAaryanKartik sir." Another user wrote, "A Man Well Raised." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

During the event, Kiara shared that she and Kartik have grown a lot professionally, as well as personally, from the time they were shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to now. She said, "I used to scold Kartik, would tell him not to come late this time over and make me wait. We have grown, I feel. That was a different film."

Meanwhile, Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans and the musical saga will hit theatres on 29 June.

