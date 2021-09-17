WATCH: Katrina Kaif is all smiles as she spends time sightseeing in Austria amid Tiger 3 shoot

Lately, Bollywood diva has been pretty active on social media. She often treats fans to glimpses of her life, thus keeping them happy, excited, and engaged. Following this trajectory, a few moments back, the actress took to social media yet again and gave fans a sneak peek into her time in Austria. The actress is currently in Austria shooting for her upcoming film Tiger 3 opposite . From her latest photos and videos on the gram, one can presume that Katrina is quite enjoying her time in the foreign country.

Taking to Instagram stories, Katrina shared two videos featuring herself where she is seen soaking in the beauty of Austria. In the first video, Katrina is seen on top of a bridge in Salzburg, Austria. There are several small, colorful locks tied to the bridge that overlooks a calm water body. Katrina can be seen facing the water and taking in the calmness of the scene, accentuated even further by an overcast sky. Katrina is seen in a grey cardigan, and she has kept her hair open.

In the next video, we see a cheerful Katrina strolling through another part of the city, which is full of green grass, trees, and a cemented street in the background. The actress looks breathtaking in a white and blue floral printed hoodie that she teamed up with blue denims and off-white ankle boots. She can be seen gleefully smiling as she strolls past the camera.

Take a look:

Check out Katrina Kaif’s Instagram stories here.

Katrina has been busy shooting for Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan for the past month. After finishing their schedules in Russia and Turkey, the actors are now in Austria to finish their next schedule of their film.

ALSO READ: After Turkey, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan reach Austria for last international schedule of Tiger 3