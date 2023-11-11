WATCH: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal look perfect together as they attend Amritpal Singh’s Diwali bash

Bollywood is celebrating Diwali this year in all its glory, and making the fullest of festive seasons with glamorous parties. Many of the biggest celebs of the Hindi film industry, including much-loved star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, were spotted arriving at the Diwali party hosted by producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, on Friday (November 10, 2023), night.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal look perfect together

The famous Bollywood star and National Award-winning actor were seen arriving together at Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali party in style. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal looked perfect together in the videos that are now going viral on social media, and shell out major ethnic fashion goals in their stunning looks.

As always, the Tiger 3 actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a beige and golden embellished saree, with a heavy border. Katrina teamed up the saree with a matching heavily embroidered blouse. The celebrated actress completed her look with a smokey-eye make-up look with a bindi, her trademark straight hair look, and a pair of statement Kundan chaandbalis.

Have a look at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's video, below:

