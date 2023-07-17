WATCH: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walk hand-in-hand as they return to Mumbai post birthday celebration

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in B-town. They often share their PDA moments on social media and receive love from their fans and followers. They went on vacation to celebrate the actress' birthday. On July 16, Vicky shared romantic pictures from their vacation too, to wish his 'love' a 'happy birthday.' Now, on July 17, Katrina and Vicky returned to Mumbai post the birthday celebrations. The lovey-dovey video of the couple arriving at the Mumbai airport will melt your heart.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal return to Mumbai post birthday celebration

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal can be seen walking hand-in-hand as they returned to Mumbai post birthday celebration on July 17. The couple was looking super cool. For her travel, the actress wore a lime color striped T-shirt and blue jeans. On the other hand, Vicky opted for a blue checkered T-shirt and white trousers. Both of them wore sunglasses and white sneakers. Before getting into their car, the couple waved to the paparazzi.

Watch the video:

As soon as the video was shared on social media, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "super duper jodi." Another wrote, "can't wait for merry christmas." Many fans dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

On July 16, Vicky shared two romantic pictures from their recent vacation to wish his 'love' Katrina on her 40th birthday. Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote, "In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!"

Work-wise, Katrina is set to feature in one of the most-awaited films of 2023, Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be released on December 15.

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina had expressed her excitement about Merry Christmas. She had said, "After Phone Bhoot, it's Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay. That’s gonna be coming soon. That’s wonderful. Sriram sir is my all-time favorite director."

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal drops romantic PICS from vacay to wish his 'love' Katrina Kaif on her 40th birthday; Fans react