WATCH: Katrina Kaif beams with joy as she feeds four petite visitors; Can you guess who they are?

Just a month after her dreamy wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif traveled to the Maldives to complete her professional commitments. Fans of Katrina Kaif know that she is an ardent animal lover. Having a nurturing and affectionate bond in one’s life is surely a blessing and wherever Katrina goes she makes sures to build such a pure bond with adorable furry pets. Speaking of which, even on her latest Maldives trip, the Tiger 3 star has continued her trajectory.

On Tuesday afternoon, the actor took to social media to share an adorable video of her making friends with four petite visitors. Curious to know who they are? Well, it so happened that during her work trip, the star took some quality time to feed few exotic birds. In a new clip shared by her, the actress can be seen holding bird food in her hand as they relish the treat. Going by the clip, it also appears that Katrina Kaif had a gala time feeding the birds as she can be seen with her contagious smile throughout the clip.

This comes just a day after, Katrina made her fan’s Monday special by sharing a slew of hot beachy photos. Sharing an infectious smile, Katrina can be seen donning a floral green knot top which is matched with quirky shorts. Enjoying the cool oceanic breeze, Katrina hailed Maldives her ‘Happy Place.’ As soon as the photos surfaced online, it went viral in no time leaving her fan army rejoiced.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She was last seen in the action flick Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. She will next feature alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. Fans of Katrina are also waiting for the release of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Lastly, the star has also teamed up with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for a buddy road-trip film helmed by Dil Chahta Hai fame director Farhan Akhtar.

