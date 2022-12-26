Watch Katrina Kaif being stopped at airport gate by CISF officer as she heads for a vacay with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal often take fans and paparazzi by a pleasant surprise with their airport fashion whenever they are spotted leaving the city. Well, these two were spotted heading for a vacay this morning and appeared quite happy. Whenever they are together, they often grab all the eyeballs but what caught our attention today was the way the actress was stopped by the CISF officer at the airport entrance gate as she did not stop for the checking. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal head for a vacay

In the video shared by the famous paparazzi Instagram account Viral Bhayani, we can see Katrina Kaif looking stunning in a satin floral co-ord set. Her attire looked perfect for Christmas as it was red with cream flowers. The actress completed her look with sunglasses, white sports shoes and a single ponytail. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand kept it simple in a white shirt, blue denim, cap and sunglasses. While the Sardar Udham star stood at the security gate waiting for the CISF officer to check his papers, Katrina entered straight inside. Later the CISF officer called her and said, “madam checking ke liye rukiye” and she had to return to the entrance. Check out the video: