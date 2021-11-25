WATCH: Katrina Kaif is bewitching as she shares glimpse of her quirky co ord set; Blink & you miss it

Until a couple of years back, Katrina Kaif was not on any social media platform. And once she stepped into the virtual world, there has been absolutely no stopping her. The actress is now quite active on social media and makes it a point to treat her millions of fans with glimpses of her life every now and then. While Katrina posts pictures and videos on her Instagram space, fans swoon over the Tiger 3 actress and keep on coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Katrina yet again dropped a mesmerizing sneak-peek of her OOTD and you should not miss it!

Sometime back, Katrina posted a boomerang video showcasing her Outfit Of The Day on her Instagram stories. Needless to say, the actress looked stunning as she pulled off the co-ord set with confidence, grace, and panache. Katrina’s brown co-ord featuring a crop top and a pair of shorts has horizontal strips all over it. She kept her long hair open, and like usual, kept her makeup minimal and fresh. The actress completed the look with a pair of baby pink sneakers. Sharing the video, she captioned it ‘#OOTD’

Click HERE to watch Katrina’s video.

Here is a screengrab from Katrina’s video:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was recently seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. She has Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the hottest buzz in town is that Kaif will be soon exchanging wedding vows with rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal in December. However, the two have not confirmed their relationship or the reports about their wedding yet.

