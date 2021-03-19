WATCH: Katrina Kaif enjoys flaunting her 'new look' in a video; Hrithik Roshan has a 'nice' response

Katrina Kaif took to social media to share a video of herself as she gave all a glimpse of her new look for a film. Her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan was quick to react to it.

Actress had left fans in awe on Thursday by debuting her new look for a 'new film.' Now, she went a step ahead and dropped a video featuring herself in her new look and haircut and left fans mesmerised. The actress has been adding to the curiosity of her fans as she teased about starting off a new project yesterday and since then, many have been guessing which film she is talking about. Amid this, her new video has invited a lot of good reactions including 's 'nice' response to it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a video in which she is seen enjoying her new look as she jumps, poses and turns muse for the camera. She is seen clad in a purple top with denim blue shorts. As she played with her hair and frolics around, Katrina looked every bit gorgeous in it. She is seen flashing her sweet smile at the camera and teasing fans about her new project. With her stylish new look, it surely was hard for fans to take their eyes off her.

Sharing the video, Katrina captioned it as, "that kinda day." Hrithik was quick to react to it. He wrote, "So nice." This is not the first time that Hrithik has reacted to Katrina's posts. The two stars share a great equation owing to being former co-stars.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of her film, Sooryavanshi with . The film was postponed from last year to this year owing to the COVID 19 shutdown in 2020. Now, it will release on April 30, 2021. Besides this, Katrina is also working on Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. She also has a superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also Read|Katrina Kaif debuts stunning new look for 'new film' with Tiger emoji; Fans cheer & say 'Tigress aa rahi hai'

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

Share your comment ×