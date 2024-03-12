WATCH: Katrina Kaif gets sweet surprise at airport from fan; do not miss her reaction

Katrina Kaif is not just the reigning queen of Bollywood currently but is also the ruler of many hearts. The actress has a huge fan following, and there is no denying this fact. Well, it was only recently that the Tiger 3 actress jetted off alone from Mumbai, and today she is back in town with her sister Isabelle Kaif. But what caught our attention was the sweet surprise that Katrina got from a fan right before she sat in her car.

Katrina Kaif arrives in style

In the video, Katrina Kaif walks in style with her sister. The actress looks gorgeous in a white gown with black polka dots on it. She paired it with a black leather jacket, black boots, and glasses. Isabelle on the other hand, looked stylish in blue ripped jeans that she paired with a grey-colored hoodie with a star print on it.

As Katrina approached her car, a fan arrived right there and handed over a cute rose to her. This made the actress smile. After taking the flower, she sat in her car. We bet the fan must be on cloud 9 today.

Check out the video:

Vicky Kaushal on life after marrying Katrina Kaif

In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up about how his life changed after marrying Katrina Kaif. He admitted that his wife has brought stability into his life. The actor further mentioned that once you tie the knot, you'll never be the same person. Before, it's all about you, but after saying "I do," it's all about the two of you.

Vicky believes that he has grown and matured significantly in the past two and a half years, surpassing the level of personal growth he experienced in the first 33 years of his life.

Katrina Kaif's work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. It was the first major Bollywood film of 2024 and garnered huge critical acclaim. Before that, she was seen in Tiger 3, also starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film did a decent business at the box office.

The actress is expected to feature in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, which will have her alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. However, the film has been delayed due to scheduling issues.

