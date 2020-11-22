  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: Katrina Kaif gets tested for Covid 19 before shoot, receives instructions to 'always smile'

Katrina Kaif's team made sure to record the experience for her fans as the actress got tested for Covid 19. Check out the video below.
40869 reads Mumbai
Katrina Kaif gets tested for Covid 19 before shoot.WATCH: Katrina Kaif gets tested for Covid 19 before shoot, receives instructions to 'always smile'.
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Katrina Kaif is back to full time work and is taking precautions given that the Covid 19 vaccine is nowhere in sight. Yes, the actress recently returned from Maldives after a shoot with her team and is now giving us a glimpse of the Covid 19 test that she had to undergo while she was on the island. Katrina's team made sure to record the experience for her fans as one of them seems to be behind the camera and instructing the actress on what she should do. 

Well, this may be one-of-a-kind advice as her hair stylist apparently told Katrina to 'always smile' even during her test. Sharing the video on Instagram, Katrina can be seen sitting calmly as the medical professional gears up to take the swab test. Katrina captioned the video, "It’s gotta be done - testing for shoot #safetyfirst ( very important instructions from Danny “always smile")." 

Check out the video shared by Katrina Kaif below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Always the one to delight her fans, Katrina's pictures from the island nation basking in the sun were all things pretty and breathtaking. Wearing a rainbow-striped swimsuit, the actress looked radiant as she shared her photo from the beach a week ago and wrote, "So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot #lovemyjob #grateful." In another sun-kissed photo, the actress wrote, "Paradise found." 

Take a look at Katrina's photo from the Maldives: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Isn't she simply stunning? 

ALSO READ: When Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur couldn't stop laughing as they were papped in the city

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Katrina Kaif stuns in a black tee and tinted glasses as she shares pics with her ‘amazing’ team; See Post
When Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor struggled to get past paparazzi post a Diwali bash; WATCH throwback video
Katrina Kaif wishes bestest year to birthday boy Aditya Roy Kapur: Thank you for being the great person you’re
Katrina Kaif cannot stop gushing over mommy to be Anushka Sharma's gorgeous Diwali photos; Take a look
Diwali 2020: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal send special wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion
Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff & others send love to Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh on their 2nd anniversary
Anonymous 40 minutes ago

This firangi should be kicked out. She cannot act. All she does is shows her body.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Beautiful katrina kaif god bless you

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Supar cute katty god bless you

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Katrina kaif most beautiful women in the world god bless you

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement