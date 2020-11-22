WATCH: Katrina Kaif gets tested for Covid 19 before shoot, receives instructions to 'always smile'

Katrina Kaif's team made sure to record the experience for her fans as the actress got tested for Covid 19. Check out the video below.

is back to full time work and is taking precautions given that the Covid 19 vaccine is nowhere in sight. Yes, the actress recently returned from Maldives after a shoot with her team and is now giving us a glimpse of the Covid 19 test that she had to undergo while she was on the island. Katrina's team made sure to record the experience for her fans as one of them seems to be behind the camera and instructing the actress on what she should do.

Well, this may be one-of-a-kind advice as her hair stylist apparently told Katrina to 'always smile' even during her test. Sharing the video on Instagram, Katrina can be seen sitting calmly as the medical professional gears up to take the swab test. Katrina captioned the video, "It’s gotta be done - testing for shoot #safetyfirst ( very important instructions from Danny “always smile")."

Check out the video shared by Katrina Kaif below:

Always the one to delight her fans, Katrina's pictures from the island nation basking in the sun were all things pretty and breathtaking. Wearing a rainbow-striped swimsuit, the actress looked radiant as she shared her photo from the beach a week ago and wrote, "So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot #lovemyjob #grateful." In another sun-kissed photo, the actress wrote, "Paradise found."

Take a look at Katrina's photo from the Maldives:

Isn't she simply stunning?

