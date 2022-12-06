WATCH: Katrina Kaif is a breath of fresh air in an all-blue outfit as she gets clicked at the airport

Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying her married life with Vicky Kaushal . After keeping their relationship under wraps, the love birds got married in December last year in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. Now, ahead of their first anniversary, the actress was seen making a style statement at the Mumbai airport earlier today. Katrina never fails to impress when it comes to fashion.

Katrina was seen entering the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. She decided to opt for a casual outfit. In the video, the ace actress is seen sporting a blue oversized t-shirt with a pair of ripped jeans. She styled her look with minimal makeup, chic sunglasses and soft curls. The actress surely looked like a breath of fresh air in an-all blue look. Have a look:

Soon after her video was shared on social media, fans were seen gushing over her. A fan commented, "Her simplicity no expensive dress no stylish dress still looking beautiful." Another fan wrote, "She looks so goooddd."

Meanwhile, Katrina, who owns a cosmetic brand, is all set to launch her health and wellness brand too. Pinkvilla exclusively reported recently that she is foraying into a completely new entrepreneurial journey. A source revealed, "Like with makeup, Katrina Kaif is well-known for her health & fitness regime. So this is something that truly aligns with Katrina's personality & she is very excited about it."

Work front

Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film is slated to release on Diwali 2023. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.