WATCH: Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon make fans go 'wow' with traditional airport looks

The beautiful nine-day celebration of Navratri is going on. While the entire nation celebrates it with much love and fervor, apart from delicacies, it is the love for traditional outfits that brings immense enthusiasm among people. Our Bollywood divas are also no different. Today, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha among others dressed in their best traditional outfits. Let’s check out who wore what.

Bollywood divas nailed the traditional look at the airport

On Sunday, October 22, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport in a meshy, pink-purple saree with an embellished blouse. She tied her hair up with a beautiful gajra and warmly greeted the paps, waved, and posed for them.

The National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon looked radiant in a light pink saree with golden motif work on it. She opted for a floral blouse. Keeping a minimal makeup look, she tied her hair up in a ponytail with a center partition. She accessorized her look with an elegant neck-piece and rings. The actress, before jetting off, smiled and posed for the shutterbugs.

A short glimpse of Zoya aka Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif was caught on camera. The actress looked gorgeous in a red floral suit with heels. The actress opted for minimal makeup, and her green bindi enhanced her overall traditional look. The actress left her hair open free. Before leaving, the actress graciously smiled for the cameras and acknowledged the paps with a wave.

The ever-so-gorgeous Shilpa Shetty never misses a chance to amaze with her fashion game on point. This time was no different. The diva looked stunning in a red lehenga which she opted with a floral full-sleeved blouse. The actress tied a hair bun and accessorized her look with bangles and kadha in one hand, earrings, and an elegant neckpiece. Keeping immaculate makeup with kohl-lined eyes and petite red bindi, the actress looked every bit beautiful.

Keeping the red game on, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha also turned heads with her stunning looks. When the actress was spotted at the airport, she looked stunning in a red bright dress. Her golden accessories with neckpieces and earrings shined brightly. She also carried a golden embellished potli along. For the hairdo, the actress opted for a center partition with a ponytail.

Whose look did you like the most?

