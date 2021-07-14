WATCH: Katrina Kaif lets her hair down on Pink's 'Cover me in sunshine' and rocks a bodycon dress

Katrina Kaif took to social media to share a video of her photos while posing on her rooftop. The Phone Bhoot star won the internet with her gorgeous look and fun-filled video.

Actress is known to be quite the fashionista in Bollywood and her impeccable choice of attire leaves her fans in awe. Once again, she proved her perfect choice of attire as she shared a video montage of her playful photos on her Instagram handle on Wednesday. The gorgeous star left netizens gushing over her style as she rocked a pretty dress in a series of photos clicked on her rooftop in a pretty dress. The Phone Bhoot actress added a popular song, Cover Me In Sunshine in the background of the video.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Katrina shared a video featuring several photos in a pink abstract body con dress. With her hair left open and soft curls in them, Katrina looked gorgeous. The photos went viral and left fans in awe of her summer look. Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, "Cover me in (sunshine emoji)." As soon as Katrina shared the video, her friends and fans began commenting. Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a smiley emoticon in the comments.

Fans too loved her chic style in the photos that she shared in a video montage on a popular song Cover Me In Sunshine by Pink. A fan wrote, "Love you biggest female superstar of India." Another wrote, "Gorgeous look." Another fan wrote, "My childhood favourite."

Katrina has been spending time at home lately. On the work front, she will be seen next in co-starrer Sooryavanshi. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and is a part of his cop universe. Apart from this, Katrina also has a superhero flick with Ali Abbas Zafar. She also is a part of Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant. It is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment. She also will be seen with and Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3.

