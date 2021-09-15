WATCH: Katrina Kaif makes a grocery run, reveals she gets 'unusually excited' by supermarkets

Ever since Katrina Kaif stepped into the virtual world of social media, the actress has been sharing bits and pieces of her life with millions of fans and followers online. The Bollywood diva has now become an avid social media user where she likes to keep an active presence. Her Instagram grid is sprinkled with stunning photoshoots, moments from her personal and professional lives, as well as candid pictures, that keep fans coming for more. Following this trajectory, Katrina took to Instagram a few hours back and shared a fun video where she revealed that she loves supermarkets.

In the video shared by Katrina, one can see her roaming around a huge supermarket, as she eyes different grocery items on the aisles. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress can be seen clad in comfortable clothing, perfectly fit for a quick grocery run. The actress can be seen donning an oversized baby pink hoodie, which she paired with dark blue denims. For footwear, she opted for a pair of white sneakers. Katrina’s hair is up in a high ponytail, and she did not have any makeup on. Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, “Anyone else as unusually excited for supermarkets as I am?” She also added a GIF that said ‘grocery day’.

Take a look:

Watch Katrina Kaif's Instagram story HERE.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. The actors have been shooting abroad for a few weeks now. Katrina and Salman wrapped up their Russia schedule before they traveled to Turkey for the next schedule. Pictures and videos of the two actors from Turkey have been doing the rounds ever since they reached there. As per reports, after completing the Turkey shoot, Salman and Katrina may head to Vienna for another schedule of shooting. Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.

