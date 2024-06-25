WATCH: Katrina Kaif makes heads turn in denim jacket at Mumbai airport; fans go gaga over her look

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, earlier this year, has been stealing the limelight for her airport look these days. Katrina is also grabbing headlines for congratulating Sonakshi Sinha on her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

After staying in India for around two weeks, Katrina was spotted at the Mumbai airport yet again.

Katrina Kaif spotted at the Mumbai airport

In a video posted on Instagram, Katrina Kaif can be seen coming out of her car outside the airport in Mumbai. Katrina opted for a black hoodie and paired it with loose joggers. The actress completed her look with an oversized denim jacket, a pair of sunglasses, and sneakers.

She kept her hair open for her latest airport look.

Needless to say, Katrina looks oh-so-stunning as she walks through the check-in area at the airport.

During the verification process, the 40-year-old actress turned back and waved at the paparazzi.

Watch the video here:

Fans can't keep calm with Katrina Kaif's latest airport look

Katrina Kaif's fans are going gaga over her new OOTN look from the airport. A few of them dropped their reactions in the comment section.

An Instagram user wrote, "Her dressing game is always on point." One of the users called her "beautiful".

A fan's comment reads, "Superstar." Another wrote, "Queen of Bollywood."

Katrina Kaif congratulates newlywed Sonakshi Sinha

A few hours ago, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to congratulate Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal on their wedding. Katrina posted an Instagram story featuring a picture of the newlywed couple, Sonakshi and Zaheer.

In her post, the Merry Christmas actress wished them a "lifetime of happiness".

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif returned to India on June 9. She was staying in London for quite some time. Katrina's husband, actor Vicky Kaushal also stayed there with her.

Katrina Kaif's look from her arrival at the airport went viral on social media back then. The actress wore an all-black outfit for the night.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. Their wedding ceremony took place at Six Senses Resort, Sawai Madhopur.

