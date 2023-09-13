WATCH: Katrina Kaif makes heads turn in yellow ethnic outfit at Mumbai airport; ‘Such a stunner’ say fans

Katrina Kaif is counted amongst the most gorgeous and popular actresses in Bollywood. So naturally, she has a massive fan following. The actress has an immaculate fashion sense, and she always makes heads turn every time she steps out in the city. As stunning as Katrina looks in dresses and gowns, she looks equally gorgeous in ethnic outfits too. This morning, the Tiger 3 actress was spotted at the Mumbai Airport, and she absolutely slayed desi airport fashion in a yellow printed salwar suit.

Katrina Kaif leaves fans impressed with her desi airport look

This morning, Katrina Kaif went the desi way as she arrived at the Mumbai Airport wearing a lovely ethnic outfit. She opted for an easy-breezy yellow kurta set that was equal parts stylish and comfy at the same time. The yellow outfit had a beautiful dainty floral print, and she completed her ethnic look with a pair of juttis. She was seen wearing dark sunglasses, and her hair was tied back neatly in a ponytail.

Katrina’s fuss-free, simple ethnic look was a huge hit among fans, who couldn’t stop gushing over her. “Such a stunner!!!” read one comment, while another fan wrote, “she adopted panjabi style.” A third fan wrote, “Looking so pretty and so beautiful.”

Check out the video below!

Katrina Kaif’s recent ethnic look

Katrina Kaif has been rocking some stunning ethnic looks of late. A few days ago, the Phone Bhoot actress dropped some photos of herself in a blush pink embroidered Anarkali suit set from Anamika Khanna. She wore a bindi and also rocked gorgeous accessories. Her hubby Vicky Kaushal couldn’t stop swooning over her look, and he dropped a red heart and a few melting emojis on the post.

Katrina Kaif on the work front

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan. It is the fifth film from the YRF Spy Universe and will be released this Diwali. The first poster of Tiger 3 was unveiled a few days ago. She will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

