Katrina Kaif schools the paparazzi for clicking her and makes them apologise

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood currently. Fans are quite excited to know everything about her personal life and indeed she is one of the favorite stars for the paparazzi to click. From airports to gyms to red carpets, Katrina often makes sure to wait and pose for the paps and also greets them nicely. But recently, a video of the actress getting miffed with the paparazzi went viral. She was heading to the gym and that is when she asked the shutterbugs to put their cameras down.

In the video, we can see Katrina Kaif in an all-black attire who seems to be heading for her workout session. She tries to shut her door when paps call out for her to pose, a frustrated Katrina says, “Aap log suno, camera neeche rakho. Hum yahan pe exercise karne ke liye aaye hain. Please camera neeche rakho, aapka phone bhi neeche kijiye (Listen, please keep your cameras down. We have come here to exercise. Please keep your cameras down along with the mobile devices).” The moment the paparazzi heard Katrina yelling at them, they were quick to apologize.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif is totally busy in her career, with some promising projects in the pipeline. Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which hit the theatres on November 4, this year. The actress has a highly exciting line-up including Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.