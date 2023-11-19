WATCH: Katrina Kaif shares funniest moment from Tiger 3 sets; makes THIS dance to her tunes

Katrina Kaif is currently reveling in the outstanding success of her recent action thriller, Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The movie has garnered praise from both critics and audiences, establishing itself as a significant triumph. In a recent social media interaction with her fans, Kaif responded to inquiries with engaging answers. In one instance, a fan asked about the funniest moment during the Tiger 3 shoot, prompting the actress to share a video where she is amusingly making a camel dance to her tunes.

Katrina Kaif has a camel groove to her tunes

Katrina Kaif held an Instagram Q&A session with her fans on November 18th. Responding to a query about the funniest moment on the Tiger 3 sets, she posted a behind-the-scenes video showcasing her shooting the dance number Prabhu Ka Naam, with an amusing surprise – a camel joining in on the groove. Along with the video, Kaif humorously commented, "Never thought I could make a camel dance to my tunes."

Take a look: