WATCH: Katrina Kaif shares warm hug with Anil Kapoor at Diwali bash; Sidharth Malhotra and others spotted

Diwali 2023 is around the corner, and the Bollywood celebs have already kickstarted the celebrations, just like Indians across the globe. As usual, producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a Diwali party for his friends and colleagues in the film industry on Tuesday night (November 7, 2023). The grand event was attended by many big names including Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and others from the entertainment fraternity.

Katrina Kaif shares a warm hug with Anil Kapoor

The popular actress, who arrived at the Taurani Diwali bash in style, was seen greeting her Welcome co-star Anil Kapoor with a million-dollar smile and a warm hug. Later, Katrina Kaif was spotted having a small chat with the senior actor, before making her grand entry into the party venue.

The Tiger 3 actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a multi-coloured Sabyasachi lehenga, which she paired with a coffee brown full-sleeve choli, and a matching sheer dupatta with heavy border and sequins work. Katrina opted for a sleek free hairdo, rosy make-up look, and a pair of statement earrings to complete her ethnic look.

Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, looked handsome as always in a long off-white kurta with massive floral prints, as he arrived at the Taurani Diwali bash. The Fighter actor teamed up the kurta with a matching off-white pajama, and a pair of brown leather sandals.

Watch Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's video below:

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan pose together

The Student Of The Year actors, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan had a heartwarming reunion at the Taurani Diwali bash. The popular stars were all smiles as they met each other, and had a fun chat. Later, the duo also posed together for pictures.

Sidharth Malhotra looked handsome as always in a black kurta set which he paired with a matching embroidered jacket. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, opted for a lovely pastel blue printed kurta, which he paired with off-white ethnic trousers, for the night.

Have a look at Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan's video:

ALSO READ: PIC: Katrina Kaif REACTS to husband Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur trailer