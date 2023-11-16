WATCH: Katrina Kaif shines in gorgeous saree at an event; Sobhita Dhulipala and Tarun Tahiliani join

Katrina Kaif stands as one of Bollywood's leading actresses, boasting a triumphant career marked by blockbuster films. In addition to her acting prowess, she has graced chartbuster songs with her captivating dance. Notably, the actress is celebrated for her impeccable fashion sense, effortlessly turning heads with her style, whether it's modern or traditional. Recently, at an event in Mumbai, the Tiger 3 actress showcased her stunning fashion sensibility, appearing absolutely ravishing in a saree.

Katrina Kaif effortlessly captures attention, radiating timeless charm and grace in a saree

Actress Katrina Kaif made a glamorous appearance at a Mumbai event on Thursday. Dressed in an enchanting orange saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, complemented by statement earrings, she showcased a look of effortless sophistication. With minimal makeup and her hair gracefully styled, Katrina took a moment to pose for the paparazzi, flashing a warm smile and waving graciously before stepping inside the venue.

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif enjoys a dance performance with Sobhita Dhulipala and Tarun Tahiliani

At the event, not only did Katrina grace the occasion, but also in attendance were Sobhita Dhulipala, celebrated for her role in Made In Heaven, and the esteemed fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. The trio seamlessly melded into the vibrant ambiance, creating moments of camaraderie and shared admiration for the arts.

As the evening unfolded, Katrina, Sobhita, and Tarun were drawn to an enchanting dance performance.

Katrina Kaif's work front

Katrina recently graced the big screen in Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. In this latest installment of the Tiger franchise, she reprised her role as Zoya Humaimi, a former ISI agent. Shifting gears, Katrina is set to feature in the suspenseful film Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Vijay Sethupathi. Originally slated for release on December 8, the film has now been rescheduled to January 2024.

Looking ahead, the actress was poised to join forces with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the much-anticipated road movie Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar. However, the project is currently on hold due to logistical challenges and production issues.

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi says Salman Khan didn’t intimidate him, recalls being skeptical about playing Tiger 3 villain