WATCH: Katrina Kaif steps out for dinner with Vicky Kaushal post Diwali; dazzles in ethnic

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, one of the most endearing couples in the film industry, continue to weave moments of love and togetherness despite their hectic schedules. Following a heartwarming celebration of Diwali at their home, enveloped in the love of their families, the couple stepped out to attend a Diwali dinner at a friend's place in Mumbai. Katrina’s regal presence in an ethnic attire added a touch of glamor to the festivities.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal clicked post attending Diwali bash

On the evening of Tuesday, November 14, the paparazzi in Mumbai caught a glimpse of the radiant couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, as they departed from a Diwali dinner with close friends in the city. Katrina, a vision of beauty, donned a stunning yellow lehenga saree, adorned with intricate details. Her accessories included delicate jhumkas, bangles, and rings. With minimal makeup enhancing her features, Katrina tied her hair in a beautiful bun, adding a finishing touch to her appearance.

Vicky, by her side, exhibited a sophisticated charm in a gray long shirt paired with black pants. The couple, acknowledging the presence of the paparazzi, exchanged greetings and waves with them.

Have a look!

Katrina Kaif also took to Instagram to showcase a captivating photoshoot, spotlighting her exquisite outfit. The actress elegantly flaunted her ensemble, and the post garnered compliments from peers in the industry. Sharvari Wagh, impressed by Katrina's look, couldn't help but express her admiration, labeling her as "So pretty."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s work front

The power couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, are gearing up for a whirlwind month at the movies. Katrina's action-packed entertainer, Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, hit the theaters on Diwali, garnering success at the box office under the direction of Maneesh Sharma.

In addition to her ongoing success, Katrina has the thrilling movie Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan, starring Vijay Sethupathi, set for release on December 8.

On the other hand, Vicky is currently immersed in promotions for the war drama Sam Bahadur, where he stars alongside actresses Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Anticipation is building for the theatrical release on December 1.

