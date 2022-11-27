WATCH: Katrina Kaif stuns in pink salwar kameez at the airport, reviews hubby Vicky Kaushal's Bijli song

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut with the 2003 release Boom and has certainly come a long way in her career of around two decades. Katrina has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry and proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. She never fails to make heads turn with her beauty and style. Now, just a while back, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress was spotted at the airport.

Katrina looked stunning as ever as she donned a pretty pink salwar kameez for her airport look. She opted for a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a pony. The actress was also asked to review her husband Vicky Kaushal 's latest song Bijli from his upcoming movie, Govinda Naam Mera. She was asked if she has watched the song, to which, Katrina said: "Haa, bohot acha laga." Meanwhile, earlier the actress also re-shared Vicky's Bijli song on her Instagram story and added a 'fire' sticker.

Katrina Kaif's work front

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot which also starred Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. The Gurmmeet Singh directorial also featured Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha and Nidhi Bisht in supporting roles. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner. The film was released on 4th November 2022.

Apart from this, the actress has Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan. Next, Katrina also has Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. It is helmed by Farhan Akhtar, who will be returning to director's chair after his last venture Don 2. Written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in collaboration, under the banner Excel Entertainment. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.