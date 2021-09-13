WATCH: Katrina Kaif takes traveling in comfort & style a notch higher in latest airport look

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif keeps quite an active presence on social media ever since she stepped into its virtual world. Apart from impressing fans on the big screen, Katrina has them hooked to her social media accounts as well. She often treats fans to glimpses of her life, and her Instagram profile is proof of that. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Katrina took to Instagram and shared a candid video, showcasing her uber-cool airport look for the day.

Taking to Instagram stories, Katrina posted a fun video where she is seen showcasing her chic airport look to fans and followers online. One can see Katrina donning a plain white round-neck tee. She layered her top with a black hooded jacket. The actress wore the hood over a black cap while she kept her hair loose. Katrina can also be seen wearing a pair of big black goggles, and a black mask. Her face is hardly visible with the hood, mask, and goggles on, but the actress superbly manages to pull off this simple and casual look with style and panache. Sharing the video, Katrina wrote the words, “Monday Airport look”.

Here is a screengrab from Katrina’s aforementioned story:

Check out ’s story HERE.

The actress is currently shooting for Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan in Turkey. A few days back, she took to Instagram stories and gave fans a sneak-peek into her dance rehearsal in a studio for the upcoming actioner. Moreover, photos of Katrina Kaif and shared by fans on social media recently went viral. We could see Katrina and Salman sitting together with their team and security to grab a quick lunch post-shoot. Seeing how the two stars are taking over social media while shooting Tiger 3, fans back home are excited about the upcoming film.

ALSO READ: On Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's engagement rumours, Sunny reveals his parents asked his brother for 'mithai'