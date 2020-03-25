WATCH: Katrina Kaif turns mundane sweeping into a fun cricket exercise while in quarantine

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself sweeping her house while her sister Isabelle Kaif can be heard dishing out commentary in the background.

is taking one day at a time and is keeping her fans entertained while she is in quarantine. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself sweeping her house while her sister Isabelle Kaif can be heard dishing out commentary in the background. The hilarious video shows Katrina sweeping her apartment. In a pair of shorts and tank top, Katrina looks cute as she does her daily chores while her sister says, "We are all doing our part."

After a few seconds, the cute video reads, 'Kuch hi der baad' (after some time) and cuts to Katrina using the broom as a cricket bat. Katrina also is doing her lockdown coutdown backwards. Her caption read, "Day 21 One day at a time guys.......we all gotta do our part........ m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated Gotta mix it up ..... this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome."

Well, we have to agree that household chores are indeed good exercises. Check out Katrina's video that is bound to crack you up:

Just a few days ago, Katrina had shared a video of herself doing the dishes and also appreciated the help she has had all these years. "really makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome." The actress is also catching up on some music and her friends. On Sunday, the actress shared a screenshot of her virtual date with and . She captioned the photo, "Reunited .... our newly reformed “ club “ with a very appropriate name “ #isolated r us “ @varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew." Take a look:

We must say Katrina is truly acing her social media game while in quarantine.

Credits :Instagram

