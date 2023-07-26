WATCH: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal review Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After making the fans wait for so long, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is releasing this week. Amid the promotional campaign of the film, the team of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held a special screening for the entire cast and crew and industry friends and coworkers. The screening was a star-studded affair on Tuesday night in Mumbai. The lovely couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were among the many celebrities who came to the screening to support Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial. After watching the film, Vicky and Katrina revealed how they liked the family rom-com.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif react to Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, one of B-Town's most loved couples, arrived hand in hand at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Katrina looked stunning in a short white dress paired with high-heeled black boots, while Vicky looked handsome in a denim shirt with matching jeans. After watching the film, the couple was spotted making their way out of the screening venue. As the two stars were trying to get to their car amid the heavy Mumbai rain, the paparazzi asked them how they found the film. Vicky replied, “bahut acchi (very good)” while Katrina said, “amazing movie, wonderful.” They also posed happily for the cameras.

Reacting to this video of the star couple, one fan said, “Ufff!!! Barbie Katrina!!! And her Ken Vicky!!! Toooooo goood.” Another commented, “Just the happiest couple bring so much loves tonight” while one person said, “Katrina is so so beautiful! Love her look and that dress.”

More about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani special screening

Many other Bollywood stars were spotted at the screening of the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lead actress Alia Bhatt came with husband Ranbir Kapoor while her in-laws Neetu Kapoor and Reema Jain were also present. Actor Ranveer Singh’s family including his mother, father and sister was also in attendance. Malaika Arora came with her son, while Gauri Khan was present with her mother. Star kids Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, who are reportedly making a cameo appearance in the film, arrived at the screening. Ibrahim Ali Khan, assistant director in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was also spotted. Other celebrities including Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, Akansha Ranjan and more made an appearance.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases in theaters this Friday, on July 28.

ALSO READ: Jaya Bachchan's angry face in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Dhindhora Baje Re song sparks meme fest