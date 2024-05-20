WATCH: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s new video from London streets goes viral; fans ask ‘is she pregnant?’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been setting power couple goals ever since they got married. From celebrating special days together to lounging in the comfort of their homes, they never miss any opportunity to spend some quality time with each other.

Amid their busy schedules, the couple has yet again taken some time to enjoy a lovely London vacation. A video from their recent trip to Baker Street, London, has gone viral, with people speculating about the actress’s pregnancy. Read on!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted holidaying in London

If you’re an influential and famous couple like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, it’s obvious to have fans and admirers across the globe. Hence, there is a chance of being spotted by enthusiastic social media scrollers, who then make the footage go viral.

This is precisely what happened with the stars. Minutes ago, a user dropped a video of the couple strolling through Baker Street, London. In the clip, the Chhaava actor is also seen protecting his wife, holding her hand, and protecting her like a gentleman from being pushed or brushed by passersby.

Fans speculate Katrina Kaif is pregnant

In the clip, the Sam Bahadur actor looks like a dapper, donning a blue shirt and a pair of black denims with brown shoes. As for Kat, she went with the same combination of outfits and layered it up with a cozy jacket. While everyone was going ‘aww’ on Vicky’s sweet gesture towards his wife, a couple of users turned Sherlock and alleged that the Merry Christmas actress was pregnant.

A Reddit user commented, “This is the year of pregnancies. DP,Kat,Hailey..Hope next is me..Send baby dust my way guys,” while another penned, “Comfortable shoes, and the bump blazer. That does look like something.” Congratulating the couple, a third wrote, “She is pregnant. Badhai ho.”

A hilarious comment on the post reads, “I guess the black polka dot dress gets one pregnant.” A fourth stated, “She is clearly pregnant,” while a fifth commented, “She is more preggo than even Deepika.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Bad Newz with Triptii Dimri followed by Chhaava.

