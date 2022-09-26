WATCH: Katrina Kaif visits mom's school in Madurai, grooves with students to Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut with the 2003 release Boom and has certainly come a long way in her career of around two decades. Recently, Katrina visited her mother Suzanne Turquotte’s school Mountain View School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and is seen spending time with the students of the school. Many inside photos and videos from the event of the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress are doing rounds on social media.

In of the videos, Katrina is seen dancing to the viral Arabic Kuthu song from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's movie Beast with school kids. The actress is seen enjoying her time and laughing in the company of the students. Katrina looked pretty in a green floral kurta and matching palazzo pants. She appeared in a no-make look and was also accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif and Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. Another viral video also shows Katrina dancing on a stage with the school staff.