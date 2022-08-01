WATCH: Katrina Kaif is warding off Monday blues with 'the necessary hair flick' & we're not complaining

Katrina Kaif is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to make heads turn with her fashion game. The diva often shares pictures and videos of her to keep her fans hooked on her page. Fans always love to see her, be it on the silver screen or on social media. Today too she shared yet another video of her from a photoshoot where we can see her raising the temperatures of the room with her stunning looks.

In the video, we can see Katrina Kaif dressed in an asymmetrical dress. She is wearing a black and white striped shirt dress and sitting on a chair. She has left her hair open and can be seen posing for the pictures. She plays with her hair and smiles for the camera. The actress is wearing black-coloured stilettos and looks stunning. Sharing this video, she wrote, “A little posing and the necessary hair flick.”

Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made it to the headlines after they received death threats. As per ANI, the Mumbai Police registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly giving life threats to Katrina and Vicky via social media. Reportedly, the Mumbai Police had initiated an investigation in the matter against the man who allegedly threatened Katrina and Vicky.

Meanwhile, recently Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returned to Mumbai after celebrating the Bharat star's birthday in the Maldives with friends and family. Photos from Katrina and Vicky's Maldives vacay had taken over the internet. The couple had been busy with shoots post their wedding and honeymoon and on Katrina's first birthday after marriage, they took off for a holiday.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen next in Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas and Tiger 3. On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in a comedy with Manushi Chillar, Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur.

