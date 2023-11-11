WATCH: Katrina Kaif's flawless dance rehearsal for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam song is simply unmissable

Recognized for her exceptional dance prowess, Katrina Kaif has enchanted audiences with flawless performances in chart-toppers like Kamli, Chikni Chameli, and Tip Tip Barsa Paani. In the forthcoming film Tiger 3, she flaunts her dancing skills in the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam alongside Salman Khan, earning accolades for their on-screen chemistry and impeccable choreography. A recent fan-shared video highlights Katrina Kaif's committed rehearsal, spotlighting her persistent hard work and dedication to perfecting intricate dance moves.

Katrina Kaif impeccably masters the dance steps of Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

Within the rehearsal footage, Katrina Kaif radiates an abundance of energy, gracefully moving to the beats of Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from the highly anticipated movie Tiger 3. The performance is elevated by the seamless coordination between Katrina and her team of skilled choreographers, introducing an additional layer of brilliance to the entire spectacle.

Take a look:

Vaibhavi Merchant shares insights into Katrina Kaif's approach to dancing

Vaibhavi Merchant, the choreographer behind the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, revealed in a conversation with Hindustan Times that when it comes to dance, Katrina Kaif approaches it from a standpoint of anxiety. Katrina is deeply committed to ensuring she doesn't let anyone down, often rehearsing extensively to the point where others suggest she takes a break. Vaibhavi describes Katrina as the frontbencher and the teacher's pet as she is exceptionally hands-on in her approach to dance.

About Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 boasts a star-studded cast including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. As an integral part of the YRF spy universe, the narrative unfolds post the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. In this installment, RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, alias Tiger, embarks on a perilous mission to clear his name in the wake of treason allegations. His quest is compounded by the need to confront his arch-nemesis.

The film is scheduled for release on November 12, 2023.

