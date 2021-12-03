WATCH: Katrina Kaif's outfits by designer Falguni Shane Peacock arrive at home ahead of big day?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding date is inching closer. Maybe, by this time, next week, the lovebirds may have tied thee knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara which is completely booked from 7 December onwards. While Vicky and Katrina have remained tight lipped about their big day, there are several developments happening otherwise.

On Friday, the paparazzi snapped designer outfits arriving at Katrina Kaif residence. A man was snapped arriving with three big Falguni Shane Peacock boxes and headed upstairs. While we cannot confirm if it was Katrina Kaif's shipment, it surely was being delivered at her residence building.

Just, earlier on Friday, Katrina was snapped by the paparazzi post her workout session. Vicky and Katrina are keeping it all under wraps. They will be tying the knot in Six Senses Fort Barwara that is situated in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

According to reports in ANI, an enquiry was made regarding the availability of rooms during the period of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding and the hotel staff reportedly informed them that they are completely sold out for those dates. "We are completely booked from December 5 to December 11. Rooms can be booked post December 12," a staff member from the hotel said.

Yes, you heard that right! Well, we cannot wait for Katrina and Vicky to make it official soon.

