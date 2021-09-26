WATCH: Katrina Kaif's 'palat' moment while shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in Austria.

and are currently in Austria working round the clock to shoot for Tiger 3. The lead actors are also joined by Emraan Hashmi who plays the antagonist in the action flick. Fans have flooded the shoot locations of Tiger 3 in Vienna, Austria and several photos as well as videos have surfaced on social media.

We chanced upon one such video in which both Salman and Katrina can be seen on set, shooting for the film. The video shot by fans from a distance shows Katrina in the frame. To get the actress' attention, the fans in unison can be heard shouting her name. As soon as they shout 'Katrina' together, the actress looks behind and smiles.

Katrina's 'palat' moment was perfectly captured on camera as she waved out to her fans and flashed a wide smile. Soon after she waved out, Salman also can be seen walking in the video as they then pose for a picture.

Check out Katrina Kaif's Austria video:

Meanwhile, t he team is almost winding up the shoot of Tiger 3 in Austria will head to Mumbai soon. A source revealed to Etimes that almost 65 per cent of the film has been shot. The remaining film will be completed in Mumbai as a studio will be built in the city at YRF.

