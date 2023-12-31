WATCH: Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina spotted at airport; are rumored lovebirds headed for New Year vacay?

Bollywood celebrities have been observed departing the city over the past few days for undisclosed destinations to usher in the upcoming year. Adding to this trend, stars of The Archies, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, made individual appearances at the Mumbai airport today, intensifying speculation about a shared vacation amidst swirling rumors surrounding their romantic relationship.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina clicked at Mumbai airport ahead of New Year’s

On the final Sunday of December, the 31st, Khushi Kapoor made a stylish entrance at the Mumbai airport, arriving in her sleek black car. Embracing a casual yet chic ensemble, she adorned a white crop top paired with matching joggers, effortlessly complementing her laid-back airport look. Her hair flowed freely, and she opted for a natural, no-makeup appearance.

Accentuating her attire, Khushi wore a watch, earrings, a cute necklace, and an array of bracelets, showcasing her flair for accessorizing. Clutching her phone, she strode inside the terminal with a happy demeanor, greeting the awaiting paparazzi with a beaming smile. She also extended warm New Year wishes to the photographers.

Have a look!

Around the same time, Vedang Raina graced the airport with his presence. Cloaked in a cozy gray sweatshirt paired with matching jeans and stylish white sneakers, Vedang exuded winter vibes with his ensemble. His sharp buzz cut and round sunglasses added a touch of dapper flair to his overall look.

Prepared for holiday escapades, Vedang carried a backpack and maneuvered a luggage trolley. Amidst the shutter clicks, he generously exchanged New Year wishes with the paparazzi, and struck poses for them.

Check it out!

The grapevine has been buzzing with persistent rumors about Khushi and Vedang's romance for quite some time now. Their frequent sightings together have only increased the curiosity surrounding the nature of their relationship.

More about Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina starrer The Archies

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies boasts a stellar cast including Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi 'Dot' Saigal. This Netflix adaptation, released on December 7, is a charming rendition of the beloved Archie comics. In this take, Khushi steps into the shoes of Betty Cooper, while Vedang brings the character of Reggie Mantle to life.

