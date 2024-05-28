WATCH: Khushi Kapoor twins with rumored bae Vedang Raina, spotted leaving theatre after watching movie

Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut alongside Vedang Raina in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Since then, the youngsters have been spotted together on multiple occasions. It’s also rumored that the stars are secretly dating each other.

They once again became the talk of the town when both of them were spotted leaving a theatre together in Mumbai after watching a movie. Check it out!

Khushi Kapoor twins in black with rumored bae Vedang Raina

Ever since Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina started working together, rumors of them dating each other spread like wildfire. They started grabbing eyeballs and making headlines with their occasional public appearances. A while ago, the stars were seen leaving a cinema hall in Mumbai together after enjoying a film.

In the clip, Kapoor was seen donning a little black dress with a pair of high heels. For the night, she kept her makeup basic with a dewy base and nude lips. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and accessorized her look with a pair of pearl earrings with a matching necklace and a small white luxury handbag.

Vedang followed her to the door in a matching black t-shirt paired with blue pants and comfy sneakers. After having a brief chat, the two stars got off the stairs together and bid goodbye to each other before leaving the venue in their individual cars.

Khushi Kapoor recalls her first day on the set of The Archies

In an interview with Elle, Khushi recalled her first day at the shoot on her debut movie, The Archies. She stated that she was nervous and equally excited to play the role of Betty Cooper. “I remember my first shot was to pull out my bike from a stand, and I had to watch Archie play the guitar in his garage with his band,” she divulged.

The actress added that she was very nervous even though she didn’t have any lines on that day. “It was quite intimidating to be on set. But the entire cast came to support me. They were all cheering behind the monitor and we hugged right after,” she added. She will be next seen in Naadaniyaan.

