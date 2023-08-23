WATCH: Kiara Advani amps up airport style in yellow kurta; fans can't stop gushing over her beauty

Kiara Advani was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actress garnered immense praise for her portrayal and appearance as Katha. Apart from her striking onscreen presence, Kiara also commands attention during public appearances whether it’s at work events or casual outings, through her youthful and relaxed fashion choices. She was recently spotted returning at the Mumbai airport and turned heads in her yellow ethnic outfit.

Kiara Advani aces airport look in yellow ethnic ensemble

On Tuesday, August 22, Kiara was spotted returning to the Mumbai airport in the late hours of the night. The Shershaah actress looked absolutely stunning in a yellow kurta with white floral embroidery and matching pants and sandals. She wore her hair down and had minimal makeup on with striking kajal. She accessorized her look with golden bangles in one hand. Kiara was seen walking toward her car as she was returning to town from her work commitments. She greeted the paparazzi warmly and also indulged in a fun conversation with them. Take a look:

Fans admire Kiara Advani’s ethnic airport look

Fans couldn’t stop praising Kiara’s ethnic look and naturally striking presence. Under the comments section of her airport video, one person said, “Renaming 'gorgeous' as Kiara in my dictionary,” while another fan wrote, “She's so beautiful my fav always natural beauty.” A user noted, “Kiara ny kajal lgya and eyes or be zada attractive lg rhi hai,” and another person expressed, “Siddharth is the most luckiest guy in this world. She is the most prettiest girl in this world.”

Kiara Advani’s work front

Kiara is preparing for her next film, a Telugu political action thriller called Game Changer with Ram Charan. Helmed by director S. Shankar, it is scheduled to release next year. The actress is all set to enter the YRF spy universe with War 2 in which she will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR. Reportedly, she will also be a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh, the official announcement of which is highly awaited.

