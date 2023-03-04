WATCH Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon rehearse for their performance at Women’s Premiere League with AP Dhillon

Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon are two of the most successful actresses in Bollywood currently. These two have proved their acting prowess time and again with their remarkable performances in their films. It has been a fabulous year for Kiara both professionally and personally. On the personal front, she has tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra and on the professional front she has been a part of several hit films. Talking about Kriti, she too has had a bright year professionally. Adding a feather to their success cap, both these divas will be performing at the opening ceremony of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premiere League 2023. We got our hands on a clip from their rehearsal with AP Dhillon.

Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani rehearse for WPL performance

A video of AP Dhillon, Kiara Advani, and Kriti Sanon has been going viral on social media. It is from their rehearsals for their performance at the opening ceremony of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premiere League 2023. In the video, we can see Kriti looking cool in blue coloured denim shorts that she paired with a black sports bra and layered with an oversized denim shirt with open front buttons. The actress completed her look with colourful sports shoes and can be seen dancing. Kiara, on the other hand, looked funky in a Pink coloured shiny track that she paired with a white tank top and completed her look with silver knee-high boots. AP Dhillon too can be seen with the divas chatting with them.

Check out the video:

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bhediya which also starred Varun Dhawan in a pivotal role. The film was loved by the audience and moreover, Kriti’s performance was loved by all. She will next be seen in Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Sunny Singh.

The actress who is back after her wedding break will next be seen in RC 15 alongside Ram Charan. She wrapped up the film’s shoot right before going on a break for her wedding. She also has Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan.

