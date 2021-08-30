WATCH: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra take their PDA a notch higher in latest video.

It has been weeks since Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's war drama released and the actors have convinced us that make a great looking pair. Not just onscreen, but off screen as well. Celebrating their film's success which has opened to great feedback from fans as well as movie buffs, Sidharth and Kiara are basking in its glory. And to celebrate with their fans, Sidharth dropped a brand new video.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra shared a slow motion video featuring him and Kiara. In the video, Sidharth can be seen holding the camera as he and Kiara are completely smitten by each other. The actors rarely take their eyes off each other and can be seen smiling away. He simply captioned the video, "#shershaah #shershaahreels."

While the rumoured lovebirds have not yet officially confirmed their romance, their fans and followers like to believe that it's just a matter of days before they make it official. One of the most liked fan comments on the video read, "Can you two please get married already!." While several others dropped hearts and love struck emojis.

The video was shared both by Sidharth and Kiara and in her caption, the actress wrote, "#SherShaah #SherShaahReels Directed by SidMalhotra."

Check out and Kiara Advani's video below:

Is love truly in the air?

What are your thoughts on Sidharth and Kiara? Let us know in the comments below.

