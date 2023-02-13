WATCH: Kiara Advani dances to her song Burj Khalifa with Sidharth Malhotra and family; Ranveer Singh joins

After dating for quite some time, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7th at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple got married in the presence of their family members and close friends from the industry. Post returning to Mumbai, the newlyweds hosted a star-studded reception on February 12 at St.Regis. From Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and others were seen gracing the reception in style. Several pictures and videos from the reception have surfaced on social media and the fans can't keep calm. A new video of Sidharth and Kiara is shared by a fan club in which the couple is seen dancing to Burj Khalifa song with their family.

Bollywood's IT couple looked all things classy at the reception. Kiara wore a beautiful black and white gown with a statement neckpiece and her diamond ring while Sidharth looked dapper in a shimmery black suit. They made for a perfect couple as they posed for the paparazzi. After going inside, they were seen enjoying the occasion with their friends from the industry. In the video, both of them are seen flaunting their cool dance moves. It also features Kiara's brother Mishaal Advani, her father, Sidharth's brother, and Ranveer too. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans were seen dropping red heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, "#SidKiara supremacy." Another fan wrote, "Both are killing it and how."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announce their wedding

After remaining tight-lipped about their romance, the couple finally made their relationship official by sharing the wedding pictures on social media. Since they fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah, they used a reference from the movie to announce the wedding. They used a dialogue from the film that read, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."