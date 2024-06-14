WATCH: Kiara Advani drops inside glimpses of celebrating 10 years in industry with fans; pens 'Grateful for all the blessings'

It’s been a decade that Kiara Advani has been impressing the audience with her impeccable acting skills. After making her big screen debut with Fugly, she rose to fame with her impactful role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

On reaching this career milestone, the actress penned an emotional note. She also gave a glimpse of the happening celebration with her fans. Check it out!

Kiara Advani pens emotional note on completing 10 years in showbiz

Kiara Advani has an impressive filmography that boasts of movies like Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, Shershaah, Guilty, and Good Newwz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo among others. A while ago, she gave a glimpse of the grand party that was hosted to celebrate her 10 years in the industry.

Taking to her Instagram, the Machine actress penned a lengthy note thanking all the people who helped her in this journey. She expressed, “13th June 2014. 10 years and it feels like it was just yesterday.. I’m still that girl, deep down in my heart who gets excited to perform for her family.. only now my family is much bigger as each one of you is a part of it.”

Kiara added in her post, “Grateful for all the blessings, the prayers, the love, the dreams, the experiences, the memories, the smiles, the tears, the learnings, the journey, the movies, the characters I get to play,my directors, producers, co-actors, mentors, teachers, critics , the audience, my family, my fans and to each one of you who has made this dream come true! Thank you for your continued support and love.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates Kiara’s 10 years in the industry

Not just Kiara, but her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra was also over the moon as she completed a decade in the Indian film industry. Hence, to make his wife feel special, the Shershaah actor penned a sweet note for her on his Instagram stories.

Sid wrote, “Cheers to a decade of hard work, love, and passion! Keep shining.”

What’s next for Kiara Advani?

In 2023, Kiara shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. This year, she will be seen in the Telugu-language political action thriller film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in triple roles. Next up for her is War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.

ALSO READ: 10 years of Kiara Advani: When Don 3 star said she dreamt of becoming an actor; ‘I didn’t know what I wanted to say’