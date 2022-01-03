WATCH: Kiara Advani enjoys a blissful time 'somewhere in the sky' on trip with rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra

Do you remember the first time you boarded a plane? The ethereal feeling of being so close to clouds as if you could touch them, the tall skyscrapers turning into little ants- magical, wasn’t it? No matter how many times you take a flight, that beautiful feeling always greets you like an old friend. Be it us or our dear beloved B-Town celebs, it is something we all share. Proving the same, recently, Kiara Advani put up a serene shot of the sky from the chopper she was flying in. Reportedly, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress was on a romantic getaway with her beau Sidharth Malhotra.

In the story shared by Kiara, we could see a beautiful picturesque shot of the sky and sea, merging beautifully with each other. Clear white clouds were also a part of her video. Along with the video, she aptly wrote, ‘Somewhere in the sky’ and added stickers of the sun and clouds and also a rainbow. Somewhere in the sky with your lover, can a date be any more sweet and romantic? The two lovebirds also shared numerous clicks from their trip. Their heartfelt New Year wishes were also accompanied by their amazing trip pics.

Check Kiara's story HERE:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kiara Advani will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also feature her. Apart from her Tabu and Kartik Aaryan will play significant roles in the film. On the other hand, Sidharth will next be seen in the films Yodha, Mission Majnu, and Thank God.

