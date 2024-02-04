WATCH: Kiara Advani exudes glow as she gets dolled up for her ‘favorite day of the week’

Kiara Advani, last seen in the critically acclaimed film Satyaprem Ki Katha in 2023, continues to captivate audiences with her stellar performances. As she gears up to shoot for an exciting lineup of projects this year, the actress took a moment to savor the simple joys of a Sunday, indulging in her favorite day of the week. Kiara exuded elegance and charm as she got adorned in her Sunday best.

Kiara Advani enjoys her favorite day of the week all dressed up

Today, on February 4, Kiara Advani treated her Instagram followers to a sneak peek into her leisurely Sunday activities through her Instagram Stories. In the cozy confines of her room, Kiara stood poised in front of the mirror, capturing a candid moment with her phone. Dressed in a chic white short dress adorned with vibrant orange prints, paired effortlessly with comfortable slippers, Kiara exuded effortless style and glow.

Embracing her natural beauty, Kiara opted for a minimalistic no-makeup look, letting her radiant complexion shine through, while her luscious locks cascaded freely around her shoulders. With a scrunchie in hand, hinting at a playful touch to her ensemble, Kiara captioned the video with, "Just getting ready for my favorite day of the week," accompanied by a winking face with tongue emoji, encapsulating the carefree spirit of the day.

Kiara Advani’s personal and professional front

Kiara Advani welcomed the new year 2024 in style, enjoying a serene vacation with her husband Sidharth Malhotra amidst the picturesque snowy mountains of Switzerland. The couple, known for their adorable chemistry, is now gearing up to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in just three days. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by their loved ones in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7, 2023.

On the work front, Kiara is poised to make waves in the Telugu film industry with her upcoming project, the political action thriller Game Changer, directed by S Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. Additionally, she is set to expand her horizons by delving into the YRF spy universe with the highly anticipated action-packed thriller War 2, where she will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR.

